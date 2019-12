KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha teen who allegedly shot and killed a girl in her bedroom will be tried as an adult.

Martice Fuller is 15 but is charged as an adult in the shooting death of Kaylie Juga in an incident that also left her mother injured.

The decision came after a more than three hour hearing last week. Fuller will stand trial in February.

Lawyers say they will seek a change of venue in the case.