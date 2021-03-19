Fuller Trial Close to Conclusion

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Martice Fuller murder trial is set to go to the jury later this morning. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday after hearing from more witnesses who established some of the previous details reported that led up to the May 2019 murder of Kaylie Juga.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case with surveillance video from the day of murder including what they allege is the sound of the shots fired by Fuller at Kaylie and then her mother-seven in all.

The video also showed a person leaving the house dressed the same as prosecutors have attempted to prove Fuller was dressed that day, and carrying a bag witnesses told the court they saw in Fuller’s possession.

Fuller did not testify on his own behalf. He’s charged with first degree intentional homicide and first degree attempted homicide as well as with breaking into the Juga’s home.