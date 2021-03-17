Fuller Trial Continues; Witnesses Testify to Mental State Before Juga Murder

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The murder trial of Martice Fuller continues Thursday.

Testimony continued on Wednesday as prosecutors asked witnesses about Fuller’s mental state in the weeks leading up to the May 2019 shooting death of Fuller’s former girlfriend Kaylie Juga. Both were 15 at the time.

According to the facts established in court, Fuller had been kicked out of his family home and was staying with a series of friends while at the same time he had been suspended from school and removed from the football team because of the on-going conflict with Juga.

At one point, a witness told the court that Fuller had said he wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend while others said that he had obtained a gun. Yet another told the court on how he was there when Fuller reportedly dumped the gun before the witness led officers to it.

Fuller is charged with first degree homicide and attempted homicide for shooting Kaylie’s mother.