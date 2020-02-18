Fuller Trial Delayed After Jury Tampering Allegations

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Monday was set to be the start of the trial of a Kenosha teen accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Instead the trial was delayed among allegations of attempted jury tampering. Martice Fuller is charged with killing Kaylie Juga in her bedroom and injuring her mother.

After an extended jury selection process last week, opening arguments were set for Monday. Instead prosecutors informed the court of recordings of jail phone calls between Fuller and a family member in which he allegedly gives names of some of the jurors. He then apparently wanted this family member to contact the jurors.

The jury was dismissed and the trial is now set to begin in May. It remains unclear if any jurors were actually contacted by the defendant’s family.