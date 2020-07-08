Future of the Former Dairland Greyhound Site Becoming Clearer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council approved a development this week which will bring new life to the former Dairyland Greyhound site. The site at the juncture of Highways 94, 158, K and 104th Avenue will be split into two parcels.

One will be the new home of Heartland Produce which currently operates in a building behind Mahone Middle School. However the use of the other part of the property has been the source of controversy.

The developer for both projects is Zilber Group-which has financial backing from the Potawatomi tribe. Some Kenosha alderpersons are concerned that their involvement would bring in sovereign immunity. That means the land would belong to the tribe and they wouldn’t be obligated to-among other things-pay taxes to the city.

However Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that concern has been addressed.

The developer proposes business, retail, and residential areas to be built on the second parcel. The council approved subdividing the property at Monday’s meeting on an eleven-to-five vote.