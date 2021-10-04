Gableman sends subpoenas to Kenosha, Racine officials in election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice leading Assembly Republicans’ probe of the 2020 election has sent subpoenas to officials in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, Kenosha and Racine as well as Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe seeking information about private funds they used to run voting operations.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Michael Gableman’s subpoenas are the first issued by state lawmakers in four decades.

The subpoenas, dated Thursday and delivered Friday, seek documents related to the Center for Tech And Civic Life, which gave more than $10 million to more than 200 Wisconsin communities to help cover election costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The subpoenas require the officials to appear before him Oct. 15 with the documents.