Gambling Still Some Time Off at Waukegan Casino

(Waukegan, IL) Even though an operator has been chosen for the long awaited Waukegan casino, actual gambling is still some time off. Full House Resorts says they have permission to set up a temporary 65,000-square-foot facility, which they say is about 6 months off, though they plan to start hiring employees almost immediately. As for the permanent Fountain Square facility, which will be known as American Place…there has been no official timetable released for when it will open its doors.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-10-21)