Game of the Week Preview: Indian Trail at Tremper

KENOSHA, WI–The AM 1050 WLIP Game of the Week is Indian Trail at Tremper. The Hawks are 8-5 going into tonight’s game, 4-3 in Southeast Conference play. That’s good enough for third place in the SEC. The Hawks dropped their last game to Horlick 73-68.

The Trojans are still seeking their first conference win; they’re 0-7 in conference and 5-8 overall. Tremper lost a tough game to Franklin 80-48 a week ago. Our coverage begins at 7 PM. The game will air on AM 1050 and streamed on wlip.com and the WLIP App.

Elsewhere: Boys: Reuther at St Anthony; Horlick at Bradford; St Thomas More at St Joe’s; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Wilmot at Delavan-Darien; St John’s at Christian Life; Burlington Catholic Central at Shoreland.

Girls: Salam School at Christian Life; Indian Trail at Tremper; Wilmot at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Shoreland; Bradford at Horlick; Union Grove at Westosha Central