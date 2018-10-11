Game of the Week Preview: Racine Case at Kenosha Bradford

WLIP GAME OF THE WEEK 9

RACINE CASE EAGLES (2-6; 1-5 SEC) VS KENOSHA BRADFORD RED DEVILS (3-5; 2-4 IN SEC PLAY)

MARY D BRADFORD STADIUM, KENOSHA, WI

FRIDAY OCTOBER 12, 2018 7 PM

-Bradford must win to have a chance for an at large bid in the WIAA playoffs, which begin next week. (Details below)

Last Week: Bradford lost to Indian Trail 14-0 in a close competitive game. Case barely held off Racine Park 14-13.

Last Year: Bradford 36 Case 6

CASE TEAM LEADERS:

PASSING: Ben Brawner-143 YPG-97/201; 1001 YRDS; 8 TD 6 INT

RUSHING: Myles Guyton-44.5 YPG-124A/356Y; 2.9 per attempt; 6 TDs

RECEIVING: Jamill Lacy-22R/419Y; 19.0 YPR: 3 TDs

BRADFORD TEAM LEADERS:

PASSING: Joey Bobeck-143.9 YPG; 81/172; 1007 YRDS; 7 TDs 4 INT

RUSHING: Tavy Crump-20/138; 6.9 YPA; 0 TDs

RECEIVING: Tavy Crump-24/215; 9 YPR; 1 TD

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: 224 teams statewide will make the WIAA playoffs in five divisions. A school’s division designation is based on enrollment. If there are not 224 teams with winning (above .500) records than teams with sub .500 conference records will be selected. This selection is based on a number of criteria including the best winning percentage, W-L percentage of conference teams defeated, non conference wins/strength of schedule and more. The playoff field will be determined at regional meetings around the state on Saturday (10/13/18).

More info on the Game of the Week…