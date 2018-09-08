Game of the Week Recap: Horlick Defeats Tremper

KENOSHA, WI—For the second week in a row the Racine Horlick Rebels ran all over an opponent from Kenosha.

This time it was the Tremper Trojans turn as they were defeated by the Rebels 57-7.

After the Rebels scored on the opening drive, the Trojans tied the game at 7 on a the back of kickoff return into Horlick territory.

After that it was all Horlick. The Rebels finished the game with 50 unanswered points, and earned a running clock throughout the second half.

The Trojans will regroup and face their crosstown rival, the Bradford Red Devils on the Game of the Week on Friday. Bradford lost to Oak Creek 28-7 in Week 4.

The Horlick Rebels also face crosstown rivals the next weeks in Racine Case and Racine Park.