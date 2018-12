MT PLEASANT, WI–A fire in a Mt Pleasant garage caused a reported 50-thousand dollars in damage. Crewers were called to a home in 4600 block of Spring Street shortly before 3 PM Monday for a fully involved fire. It was under control 20 minutes later but not before the damage was done.

Crews were hampered in their efforts due to a downed power line. Investigators say the blaze began with a grill that was being used inside the structure.

No injuries were reported.