Gas prices are trending up on both sides of the state line.

AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $4.40, up 9-cents from last week’s numbers.

Lake County saw a 15-cent increase over last week’s prices at $4.36.

In Wisconsin, prices increased by 12-cents over last week’s numbers to $3.85 a gallon.

Kenosha County’s average remains higher than the state average, and went last week to $3.93.