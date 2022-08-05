AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo
Remembering Kenosha w/Lou Rugani
3:00pm - 5:00pm

Gas Price Gap at 74-Cents Between Kenosha and Lake Counties, As Gas Prices Fall Again

August 5, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share

(Chicago, IL)  Falling oil prices, and continued lower demand have pushed area gas prices lower once again. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois fell 21-cents from last week and stands at $4.52. That number is still 39-cents higher than the national average, and the 10th highest prices in the country. Lake County comes in a bit higher at $4.58. In Wisconsin, prices fell 14-cents from last week and stand at $3.82 a gallon. That number is 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s average is currently $3.84.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-5-22)