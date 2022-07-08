      Weather Alert

Gas Price Gap Between Kenosha and Lake County Grows to 75-Cents

Jul 8, 2022 @ 11:00am

(Chicago, IL)  Lower oil prices and demand have led to another drop at the pump, but overall gas prices remain high. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $5.23, down 16-cents from last week, but still 48-cents higher than the national average, and the 8th highest prices in the country. Lake County saw a 17-cent drop over last week, down to $5.36. North of the border, Wisconsin’s price for gas fell to $4.55, down 11 cents from last week and 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County dropped 13-cents to $4.61 a gallon.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-8-22)

