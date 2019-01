KENOSHA, WI–Gas prices stayed virtually unchanged in the last week in the Kenosha area. The price for a gallon of regular is $2.04 a gallon, up from $2 even a week ago.

Fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says gas prices could start inching back upward soon if oil prices rise, but both are relatively low.

It costs about $30 to fill the average 15 gallon tank; that’s around a dollar less than a year ago.