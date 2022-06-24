Gas Prices Below $5 in Wisconsin, Remain Well Above $5 in Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen across the board, but remain damaging to your wallet. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $5.47, which is down from last week but still 53-cents higher than the national average. Lake County saw an 11-cent drop over the last week to $5.66. In Wisconsin, prices are 14-cents below the national average at $4.80. Kenosha County saw a 24-cent drop from last week, averaging $4.87. Experts credit cheaper oil prices and a fall in gasoline demand because of the high prices…as reasons for the recent drops.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-24-22)