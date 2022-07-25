Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend

Gas prices continue to drop. Today’s average for a gallon of regular is 3-99 in Kenosha, down 11 cents from a week ago. Lake County saw a larger drop of 15 cents to 4-92 a gallon.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now $4.54 – down 32 cents over the last two weeks and down 55 cents over the last six weeks.

The price is still $1.32 higher than it was a year ago.

Experts say cheaper crude oil and wholesale prices are behind the drop.

In Kenosha it costs just under 60 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.