Gas Prices Continue Upward Trend in Illinois, Lower in Wisconsin

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-15-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to maintain a firm grip on the highest gasoline prices in the Midwest. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in the state currently stands at $3.37, which is 23-cents higher than the national average. Lake County currently offers just a bit of relief at $3.35. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas costs $3.00, 14-cents less than the national average. Kenosha County also comes in at 3-dollars a gallon.

AAA Gas Price Gauge: https://gasprices.aaa.com/