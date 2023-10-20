Gas Prices Dip in Wisconsin, Kenosha County, Rise South of the Border

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have shown a mixed bag over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $3.24, a drop of 3-cents from this point last week, and 32-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 2-cent drop to $3.22. In Illinois, the average gallon of gas sits at $3.65, unchanged from last week’s numbers and 9-cents above the national average. Lake County, meantime, saw a 12-cents increase in prices to $3.64.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-20-23)