Gas Prices Drop Overall in Wisconsin, Rise in Illinois

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices showed a mixed bag over the last week on either side of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $3.13, a drop of 2 cents from this point last week and 27-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw an increase of one penny to $3.11. In Illinois, a gallon of gas stands at $3.58, which is up 4 cents from this point last week, and 18-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 9-cent jump from last week’s prices to $3.59.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-10-23)