Gas Prices Fall in Illinois and Wisconsin for the First Time in Several Weeks

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-30-21)

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices fell over the last week, though Illinois still remains the priciest in the Midwest. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state is currently $3.03, down 4 cents from last week, but still 17-cents above the national average. Lake County is seeing an average price of $2.93, down 12 cents from last week. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas costs $2.64, down three cents…with Kenosha County at $2.62, up one cent from the previous week’s report.

For other states and counties, check out AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report: https://gasprices.aaa.com/