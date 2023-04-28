Gas Prices Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois, But Not By Much

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen across the board. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin will run a consumer about $3.43, down 8-cents from last week, and 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices were down three cents to $3.59. In Illinois, the average gallon of gas runs about $4.04, down 5-cents from last week, but still 41-cents higher than the national average. Illinois prices are the 7th highest in the country. Lake County prices fell as well, down 8-cents to $4.14.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-28-23)