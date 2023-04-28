AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Gas Prices Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois, But Not By Much

April 28, 2023 9:00AM CDT
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen across the board. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin will run a consumer about $3.43, down 8-cents from last week, and 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices were down three cents to $3.59. In Illinois, the average gallon of gas runs about $4.04, down 5-cents from last week, but still 41-cents higher than the national average. Illinois prices are the 7th highest in the country. Lake County prices fell as well, down 8-cents to $4.14.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-28-23)

K-Town Report