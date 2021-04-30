Gas Prices in Illinois Remain Highest East of the Rockies, Wisconsin Lower

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-30-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices continue to be the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains, and 9th highest in the nation. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently sits at $3.12, 24-cents higher than the national average. Lake County offers some relief at $3.05 a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices remain well below the national average at $2.74, with Kenosha County coming in one penny higher.

AAA Gas Gauge Report: https://gasprices.aaa.com/