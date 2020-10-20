Gas Prices in Kenosha Dip Below $2 a Gallon

At the gas station.

(Chicago, IL) The national average for gas has fallen, but Illinois and Wisconsin continue to be on either side of that number.

According to AAA, the price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. stands at $2.16, two cents lower than last week. Illinois is averaging about $2.25 a gallon, while Lake County comes in nearly 20-cents lower at $2.07. Wisconsin’s average gas price currently stands at $1.96, while Kenosha comes in 3-cents lower at $1.93.

AAA says gasoline demand, supply and imports were all down last week, leading to another drop in prices.