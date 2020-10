At the gas station.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Gas prices have dropped below 2 dollars a gallon in most cases in Kenosha.

According to Triple-A this morning’s average for a gallon of regular is a dollar ninety-eight. In an AP interview, fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says prices should remain low as long as COVID-19 is around leading to less travel.

It costs under 30 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.