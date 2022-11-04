Gas Prices Jump in Wisconsin, Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have made major jumps on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is $4.33, up 17-cents from this point last week and 54-cents higher than the national average. The state has jumped to the 7th highest average in the country, and remains the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County saw a 31-cent jump over last week’s prices and stands at $4.40. In Wisconsin, a gallon of gas increased 30-cents over last week’s prices and stands at $3.86…7-cents above the national average. Kenosha County saw a 40-cent increase to $3.91.

Tim Vander Tuu, WLIP News (11-4-22)