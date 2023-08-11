AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Gas Prices Move Up Slightly Over Last Week

August 11, 2023 4:17AM CDT
(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices showed very little movement on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.63, about a penny more expensive than at this point last week, and 19-cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County prices increased by 4-cents to $3.71. In Illinois, prices also increased by a penny to $4.05. That number is 23-cents higher than the national average, and the 9th highest average price in the country. Lake County remained unchanged over the last week at an average of $4.12.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-11-23)

