Gas Prices Move Up Slightly Over Last Week

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices showed very little movement on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.63, about a penny more expensive than at this point last week, and 19-cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County prices increased by 4-cents to $3.71. In Illinois, prices also increased by a penny to $4.05. That number is 23-cents higher than the national average, and the 9th highest average price in the country. Lake County remained unchanged over the last week at an average of $4.12.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-11-23)