Gas Prices on Rise in Illinois, Lower in Wisconsin
At the gas station.
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin continue to be on opposite sides of the national average.
AAA says the current average for a gallon of gas in Illinois is $2.36, about 18-cents higher than the national average. Prices in the state did come down a bit over the weekend, but remain higher in Chicago and the suburbs.
Wisconsin’s average price for gas is $2.07….about 11 cents lower than the national average.
AAA officials says demand for gasoline has begun to wane again, after an increase when states began to re-open amid the Coronavirus pandemic.