If your filling up your car’s gas tank this morning, you’re most likely feeling the pain at the pump.

Monday morning’s average for a gallon of regular is $2.97 up three cents from a week ago.

Fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says that’s because of two important factors.

Gas is up over 60 cents from last month. It costs nearly $45 to fill the average 15 gallon tank.

Audio Courtesy: AP