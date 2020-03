At the gas station.

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The price at the pump has dropped.

With the price of oil taking a dip, Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery predicted via social media that the price at the pump could drop below 2 dollars as early as today-and early reports say that drop has already been posted down to 1-74 a gallon.

Monday’s average for a gallon of regular was 2-10; down five cents from the week before.