Gas Prices Remain Above $4 in Illinois, Below in Wisconsin

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin fell slightly over last week’s prices, but remain historically high. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois was down 6 cents last week to $4.39 a gallon, which is still 24-cents above the national average and the highest prices east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County prices fell to $4.28. North of the state line, the average gallon of gas costs $3.81…down 9 cents from last week and 34-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices remain higher than the Wisconsin average at $3.93.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-8-22)