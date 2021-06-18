Gas Prices Rise Again, But Illinois and Wisconsin Remain on Both Sides of National Average

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-18-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to have the highest gas prices east of the Rocky Mountains, and the 8th highest prices in the nation. AAA says an average gallon of gas in Illinois costs $3.33, 26 cents higher than the national average. In Lake County, prices remain higher at $3.38. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas remains below the national average at $2.91…though Kenosha County remained above the state average at $3.04. Illinois’ gas tax will go up in July, and Lake County is adding a 4 cent tax…meaning prices will go up even further.

For individual states and counties: https://gasprices.aaa.com/