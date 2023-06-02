AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Gas Prices See Small Drop in Wisconsin, Illinois

June 2, 2023 8:00AM CDT
(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have dropped on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.50…which is down 6 cents from last week, and is 7-cents below the national average. Kenosha County dropped 2-cents to $3.69. In Illinois, the average gallon of gas is currently $3.91…a drop of 6-cents from last week, but still 34-cents higher than the national average. Currently, the state has the 9th highest average price in the country. Lake County saw a drop of 12-cents to $4.00.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-2-23)

K-Town Report