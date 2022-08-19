Gas Prices Up in Kenosha and Lake County

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have turned (for the most part) higher, after several weeks of decreases. AAA says the average price for gas in Illinois is $4.30, which is down 3 cents from last week, but remains 37 cents above the national average, and the 9th highest in the country. Lake County prices rose 3 cents to $4.41. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas increased 5 cents to $3.71…which is 22 cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 15 cent jump from last week’s numbers, and stands at $3.82

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-19-22)