Gas Station Arson Put Out by Passing Driver; Disaster Averted

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We‘re learning more about the arsons that were set in the early morning hours of July 25th.

Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Safety and Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the most potentially dangerous fire-set in a trash can at a gas station-was put out by someone who just happened to be riding by.

37 year old Maria Vilchez-Bucio faces three felonies for allegedly starting the fire at the gas station, as well as outside of a Kenosha home and another nearby business.