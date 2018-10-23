Gateway Breaks Ground on iMet Expansion

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–Governor Scott Walker was on hand yesterday as Gateway Technical College broke ground on an expansion aimed at training workers for Foxconn.The nearly 36,000-square-foot expansion at the SC Johnson iMet Center on Renaissance Blvd, will support the growth and needs of Wisconn Valley employers through advanced training in Industry 4.0 careers.

The expansion will add four new engineering labs, five new computer labs and eight new classrooms. The work will add over 35-thousand square feet to the center’s current 61,238 square feet. Some existing areas will also be renovated.

To meet the needs of advanced manufacturing companies in the region, the project will specifically add 10,000 square feet of space dedicated to training in advanced manufacturing.