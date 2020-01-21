Gateway Celebrates MLK Day

KENOSHA, WI—Gateway Technical College hosted its 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration yesterday.

It was a full house for the event themed “Hindsight is 2020: Envision the Future.” The keynote speaker was Katina Fuller-Scott, with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

She spoke of the inspiration from Dr King for the modern family and also said that for her as an educator it presents new challenges.

The 2020 Humanitarian Award was given to Deontrae Mayfield of Racine and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.