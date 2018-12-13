Gateway Receives Grant From Metallica

KENOSHA, WI–Gateway Technical College has received a grant from Metallica. The heavy metal band awarded the college the $100,000 grant through its All Within My Hands Foundation.

Gateway is one of just 10 schools to receive such a grant. 1-thousand students nationwide will benefit from the grant money. Metallica partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges a year ago to raise and award the money.

The grant money will be used for Gateway’s telecom cabling program which is offered as a 12 week program. It will cover 90% of tuition and other expenses.

Gateway applied for the grant money and qualified for it because they are within 50 miles of where Metallica performed-in this case 38 miles from Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

You can get more information on the program at their website allwithinmyhands.org.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Update Round Lake Shooting, Suspect Charged County Thunder Campground Sold Racine Fire Displaces Seven DNR records 4th firearm deer season injury WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/12/18 Democrats focus on voting rights ahead of 2020 primary
Comments