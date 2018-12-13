Gateway Receives Grant From Metallica

KENOSHA, WI–Gateway Technical College has received a grant from Metallica. The heavy metal band awarded the college the $100,000 grant through its All Within My Hands Foundation.

Gateway is one of just 10 schools to receive such a grant. 1-thousand students nationwide will benefit from the grant money. Metallica partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges a year ago to raise and award the money.

The grant money will be used for Gateway’s telecom cabling program which is offered as a 12 week program. It will cover 90% of tuition and other expenses.

Gateway applied for the grant money and qualified for it because they are within 50 miles of where Metallica performed-in this case 38 miles from Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

You can get more information on the program at their website allwithinmyhands.org.