Georgia Man Arrested For Making Threats Against Kenosha Officials

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 26 year old Georgia man is facing federal charges in Wisconsin for allegedly sending threats to local Kenosha officials in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Minjie Cao of Alpharetta was arrested last week and is alleged to have emailed threats to Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, and a third unnamed person in August 2020.

In all, Cao is alleged to have sent a series of three emails over several days containing death threats against the officials-going so far to set deadlines for when he would act.

Cao is in custody and is scheduled to be in federal court in Milwaukee next week.

If convicted he faces 5 years in prison.