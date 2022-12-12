Georgia Secretary Of State Subpoenaed In Election Probe

ATLANTA (AP) – The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Smith was appointed last month not only to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate – but also aspects of a separate probe involving the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and Trump’s scramble to remain in power.

The subpoena received by Raffensperger’s office Monday follows subpoenas served last week in other states and counties.

Like those other locations, Georgia was a target of Trump and his allies as they sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.