Germans Bought Less Beer Last Year, Resuming A Long-Term Downward Trend

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German beer sales dropped 4.5% last year, resuming a long-term downward trend.

The Federal Statistical Office said Thursday that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.4 billion liters (2.2 billion gallons) of beer last year.

In 2022, beer sales increased 2.7% thanks to a recovery in demand at home and in the EU following the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

But demand in both markets was lower again in 2023.

German brewers have been struggling with a long-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors.

The statistics office said last year’s sales were 11.3% lower than in 2013 and 25.3% lower than in 1993.