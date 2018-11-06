Girl Scout, mom killed in crash loved crafts

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) — The grandmother of one of three Girl Scouts killed in a Wisconsin hit-and-run crash says the child dreamed of being an animator and shared a love of crafts with her mom, who also died in the accident.

Judy Schneider says the deaths of her daughter and granddaughter Saturday morning in Lake Hallie are “still not real for any of us.”

Schneider’s daughter, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider, and granddaughter, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle, were killed along with 9-year-old Jayna Kelley and 10-year-old Autum Helgeson, both of Lake Hallie. Schneider and her daughter lived in the town of Lafayette.

Police say 21-year-old Colten Treu (TROO) had been inhaling chemical vapors before crashing his truck into the group as they picked up trash along a rural Wisconsin highway in Lake Hallie. Prosecutors are considering vehicular homicide charges and he is being held on $250,000 bond.