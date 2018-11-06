Gliniewicz Case Goes Back to Court

FOX LAKE, IL–The case of a widow accused of helping her police officer husband embezzle money, before he staged his suicide, is heading back to the Lake County Court. Melodie Gliniewicz is facing several charges related to her husband’s September 2015 death.

Fox Lake Lt. Joe Gliniewicz killed himself, staging it to look like he was killed in the line of duty, while attempting to hide his embezzlement from the Fox Lake Explorers program. The biggest issue in the case is emails and texts between husband and wife, which a Lake County Judge ruled, cannot be used at trial.

An appellate court has sent that decision back, saying Judge James Booras should have re-opened the ruling after a waiver signed by Melodie Gliniewicz in 2015 was discovered. That waiver allowed investigators access to her phone. There is no timetable for a new hearing on the appellate court ruling, and no trial date has been set.