Gliniwiecz Trial Update

(Waukegan, IL) It’s been over five years since a Fox Lake Police officer committed suicide to cover up an embezzlement scheme. It’s also been over four years since his widow was charged with helping him to cover it up, yet there has been no conclusion.

Melodie Gliniewicz is facing charges of using charitable money for personal use and more. The case has been delayed several times by a question of marital privilege, more specifically whether texts and emails between Gliniwiecz, and her husband Joe can be used at trial. The case may face new delays as well, as the person handling the prosecution left his position when new State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart took office.

More will be known after a status hearing set for early January.