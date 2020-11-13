Events
Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
Good Scissors/TikTok 11/13/20
Nov 13, 2020 @ 8:56am
Bill plays the old man card with his favorite spatula.
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Good-scissors-11-13.mp3
