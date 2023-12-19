Google To Pay $700 Million To US States, Consumers In App Store Settlement

(Associated Press) – Google has agreed to pay $700 million and make several other concessions to settle allegations that it had been stifling competition against its Android app store — the same issue that went to trial in another case that could result in even bigger changes.

Although Google struck the deal with state attorneys general in September, the settlement’s terms weren’t revealed until late Monday.

The disclosure came a week after a federal court jury rebuked Google for deploying anticompetitive tactics in its Play Store for Android apps.

The settlement includes $630 million to compensate U.S. consumers funneled into a payment processing system that state attorneys general alleged drove up prices.