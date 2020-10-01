GOP asks full appeals court to hear Wisconsin absentee case

Voting Booths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans want the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear their appeal of a ruling by a three-judge panel of the court that allowed absentee ballots to be counted for six days after Election Day.

The Republican-controlled Legislature requested the hearing late Wednesday and asked the court’s ruling to be put on hold in the meantime. The court panel earlier on Wednesday rejected a separate request by Republicans to put the ruling on hold.

In Wisconsin, absentee ballots are typically due by the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Election Day.