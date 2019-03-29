GOP files notice of second lame-duck appeal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators are filing notice that they will appeal a second ruling blocking laws weakening Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Republicans passed the laws in a December lame-duck session, sparking multiple lawsuits from Democrats and their allies.

Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess last week ruled the session was illegal but the 3rd District Court of Appeals has stayed that order pending appeal.

Another Dane County judge, Frank Remington, struck down key portions of the laws on Tuesday, finding they violate the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.

Republican legislators’ attorney, Misha Tseytlin (SATE’-lim), filed notice of appeal of Remington’s ruling with the 3rd District on Thursday.