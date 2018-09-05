GOP lawmakers say Evers didn’t lead on issue

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders say there’s no evidence that state Superintendent Tony Evers led the charge to change a state law making it easier to revoke licenses of problem teachers.

Evers has said he worked with the Legislature to fix a loophole in the law that he says prevented him from revoking the license of a teacher who viewed pornographic images on his school computer.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says Evers never visited lawmakers to ask for their support. The bill had no Democratic co-sponsors but the Legislature passed it unanimously.

Evers did not testify at the public hearing, but a representative of the agency he leads did.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Evers was “hiding in the shadows” because the teachers’ union didn’t want the bill.