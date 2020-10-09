GOP Leader Tells Madigan, Answer Questions, or Resign

(Springfield, IL) A legislative committee probe into alleged corruption by House Speaker Michael Madigan has been delayed again, and the GOP is speaking out.

Earlier this week, the leading Democrat on the committee delayed any proceedings until after the election. GOP House leader Jim Durkin said it’s another in a series of stonewalling tactics by Democrats to protect Madigan.

The House speaker is under federal investigation for his role in a bribery scheme involving ComEd, who has settled their side of the case. Madigan hasn’t been charged, but prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing.

Durkin says it’s time for Madigan to answer committee questions, or for Democrats, including Governor J.B. Pritzker to call for his resignation.